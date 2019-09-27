Cesafi juniors: Defense keys Don Bosco win over USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves banked on its defense to climb from the eighth place to sixth place in the high school division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Greywolves evened their standings to a 2-2 win-loss record after demolishing the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 73-53, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

“During sa among previous practices ang amo gi prioritize kay ang among depensa para makadaug mi sa Cesafi,” said Vincent Raymund Escobido, who led DBTC with 15 points.

(In our previous practices, we prioritize our defense so we could win in the Cesafi.)

“Ang ako gibuhat lang jud kay nagdepensa, kanang sunod sa system sa gihatag sa coach,” said Escobido.

(All I did was upped my defense and followed the system that was given by the coach.)

Watch Escobido’s full post-game interview here:

The Greywolves dealt the Baby Warriors with their third straight loss. They now tote a 1-3 card.

“Sa tinud-anay nindot kaayo sa feeling na ako ang nakatabang sa team nga mudaog karon duwaa,” quipped Escobido.

(In truth, it really feels wonderful that I am the one who helped the team in winning this game.)

Nathaniel Montecillo towed USC with 16 points, albeit for a losing cause.

The Baby Warriors now dropped from seventh place to ninth.

The Greywolves had control of the game from start to finish, posting their highest lead at 16 points, 68-52, inside the last two minutes of the ballgame.

BOXSCORES

DBTC Greywolves (73) – Escobido, V. 15, Cabañero 10, Escobido, I 9, Lumen 8, Dizon 7, Barbera 5, Indac 5, Panimdim 5, Almero 2.

USC Baby Warriors (53) – Montecillo 16, Buzon 11, Atilano 10, Baruc 9, Velarde 3, Arulo 1, Libradilla 1, Piczon 1. /bmjo