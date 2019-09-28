‘Promising’ jeepney signboard brings hope to commuters

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After hours of waiting in line to ride a jeepney going home, one netizen showed everyone online how one simple signboard from a jeepney in Cebu perked up her day.

Krista Godinez, 22, who lives in Lilo-an town in northern Cebu, shared online how one “promising” jeepney signboard lightened up her exhausting day.

“It was taken on September 26, after a long tiring day at work. I was amused by Kuya driver and he caught my attention with his hilarious placard, which made my day even though I was waiting in line for one hour and 30 minutes,” said Godinez.

The jeepney’s signboard that caught her attention reads, “Mobalik lang ko pramis,” which means, “I will be back, promise.”

The witty signboard was placed in the section of the front windshield where the jeepney’s route is supposed to be hanged.

“There were so many jeepneys who passed by in the area, (National Highway Tabok, Mandaue) but this one really caught my attention, because of the jeepney’s placard, it really stood out,” she added.

This “hugot” and “promising” signboard was displayed in one of the jeepneys with a Liloan-Mandaue route.

As of September 28, the photo has already been shared 2,200 times with 1,100 reactions.

Godinez told CDN Digital through messenger that even though she wasn’t able to ride that jeepney with a hilarious signboard she sure felt a little less tired knowing that Kuya Driver will be back.

“Sana all makasakay sa jeep ni Kuya (I hope everyone can get to ride Kuya’s jeepney),” she said in jest.

To Kuya Driver, thank you so much for easing the stress of commuters on the street with your signboard that offers instant comedic relief.

We’ll wait for you to come back, just like what you promised! /elb