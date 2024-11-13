ABDCI marks 115-year legacy with a week of tribute, innovation, and enduring service

In commemoration of its indelible history, service, and community impact, the Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Incorporated (ABDCI) marks its 115th founding anniversary, reaffirming its deep-seated mission of benevolence and healthcare service.

With the notable unveiling of its Legacy Hall as the prologue to an epoch-making occasion, the lineup of activities prepared for the weeklong celebration served as a continuous stream of events, paying tribute to the organization’s storied legacy while looking toward a future of sustained excellence.

“All of these activities are in line with how ABDCI was started and why ABDCI was started in the first place. Having the hospital as the flagship and healthcare as the main reason, Chong Hua Hospital takes center stage in the activities,” said Wilhelm Eusores, the Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Inc.’s General Manager for Community Affairs.



It was also announced during the celebration’s kick off that the organization will be extending their benevolent acts and charity works through the soon-to-be launched Benevola de Cebu Foundation.

Since 1909, the organization has remained a bedrock of compassionate healthcare and community-centered philanthropy in Cebu through its path-forging ventures, including the Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City and Mandaue, the Benevola Memorial Garden, and the Chong Hua Medical Mall.

As ABDCI celebrates this meaningful milestone, it rekindles its long-standing tradition of service with a renewed purpose.

Pagdayeg: Paying homage to hard work

Legacy may be the heart of the celebration, but it’s the people—the steadfast pillars and devoted hands—who have built and upheld ABCDI’s reputation as a beacon of quality medical care and community support. On November 5, 2024, the organization hosted its second Pagdayeg Awards, a momentous event dedicated to honoring the boundless dedication of its team members who have gone above and beyond to serve.

An inspiring 686 Service Exemplar Awardees were honored for their loyalty and hard work, with service milestones ranging from 5 to 30 years. The title recognizes more than just tenure; they celebrate individuals who have dedicated their lives to delivering exemplary care, embodying the values of ABDCI through decades of outstanding performance and service.

In addition to individual recognitions, the Team Excellence Award was also presented, acknowledging the power of collaboration in healthcare. This award celebrated a team that had not only demonstrated remarkable overall performance but also embraced innovation to improve patient care and elevate operational efficiency.

By recognizing these achievements, Pagdayeg 2024 highlighted the strength and resilience of the ABDCI family, kindling inspiration across the organization to pursue new heights of excellence and redefine standards in patient care.

Charity begins at home

On November 6, 2024, ABDCI kicked off two meaningful events designed to honor its extended family: a special homecoming for retired employees and a medical mission dedicated to supporting their health and well-being.

The Kita Ta! Medical Mission provided essential check-ups and surgical services to around 360 patients, further amplifying the organization’s commitment to community and family. This initiative was more than just a healthcare service—it was a heartfelt gathering that brought together ABDCI’s extended family with care and gratitude.

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue welcomed with open arms its loyal members, including retired and inactive employees, their dependents, as well as the dependents of active employees and the adoptive barangay communities of Chong Hua’s training program. Each received the medical support they needed, reflecting the organization’s unwavering fidelity to those who have been integral to its journey.

Even contracted staff, including security personnel, housekeeping, and janitorial staff, were treated with the same care and privilege, underscoring ABDCI’s holistic approach to supporting all who contribute to its mission.

Moreover, the homecoming program was not only a chance for retirees to reconnect but also a celebration of the organization’s enduring promise to care for its extended family—people who are important puzzle pieces to its legacy and heart.

Empowering the future of healthcare

Advancing its commitment to sustainable professional development, ABDCI hosted a two-day Post Graduate Program, a multidisciplinary educational assemblage designed to keep medical practitioners at the forefront of their specialties.

This program reinforces the organization’s dedication to lifelong learning by equipping physicians and healthcare providers with updated knowledge and skill sets essential for advancing healthcare standards and delivering the highest quality care.

“It’s our commitment to continuing professional development and we always assure that we are on top of the latest updates in relation to the clinical practice. We organized this because we are in a training institution who wants to continue to keep our people updated with what’s going on,” cites Maureen Gaw, the Human Resource Manager of Chong Hua Hospital.

Experts from various medical fields led discussions on topics such as collaborative approaches among specialists, emerging trends and technologies for specific illnesses, strategies for disease mitigation and treatment, and dispelling medical misinformation.

Beyond knowledge-building, the program also allowed attendees to earn credits from various professional societies and for license renewal from accreditation bodies.

A night of glitz and glam

Set as a glamorous finale of its founding anniversary celebration, the Homecoming Night for Doctors was a joyous blend of nostalgia and camaraderie. It offered the medical professionals an escape from work to reconnect, share stories, and commemorate their shared journey.

Beyond the socials, the night also served as a launchpad for the Chong Hua Hospital Alumni Association Inc., an initiative aimed at uniting the hospital’s alumni community and fostering relationships among its members.

Through the events of this year’s celebration, ABDCI has demonstrated that its legacy of benevolence is alive and well, poised to inspire and uplift Cebu’s communities for many more years to come.

With a foundation solidified by genuine service and an eye toward innovation, it continues to be a testament to what is possible when dedication meets compassion, driving Cebu forward into a healthier, brighter future.

