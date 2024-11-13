Ofel intensifies into typhoon, 6 areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in six Luzon areas after Severe Tropical storm Ofel (international name: Usagi) intensified into a typhoon on Wednesday morning.

Ofel was last spotted some 476 kilometers (km) east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 595 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

That is according to the 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

It is now packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center, with gusts of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon is moving westward at 25 kph, Pagasa added.

Due to these developments, the following areas were placed under TCWS No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and central portions of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Divilacan, Palanan, Santo Tomas, Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Roxas, San Guillermo, Luna, Delfin Albano, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Quirino, Gamu, Mallig, Burgos)

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, City of Tabuk, Pinukpuk)

Easternmost portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

Easternmost portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista)

Areas under TCWS No. 1 may experience intermittent rains and winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph within the next 36 hours, according to Pagasa.

“Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1,” the state weather bureau added.

Based on the latest forecast track, Ofel is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward over the Philippine Sea, with a potential landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or Isabela on Thursday afternoon.

“Ofel is forecast to steadily intensify within 24 hours and possibly make landfall during its peak intensity,” state meteorologists said.

Pagasa noted that a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge is also expected within the next 48 hours, with surges reaching 2.0 to 3.0 meters.

“This will affect low-lying or exposed coastal areas in Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Isabela, and northern Aurora,” it added.

