1-Pacman’s Milka Romero applauds Eddie Garcia Law approval

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Milka Romero, the first nominee of the 1-Pacman Party List and daughter of Congressman Mikee Romero, spoke with pride about the recent passage of the Eddie Garcia Law, a policy designed to establish safety standards in the film and television industry.

Named after her late grandfather, veteran actor Eddie Garcia, the law aims to protect entertainment industry workers by mandating clear guidelines and protocols to prevent accidents and improve on-set safety.

She said that the law’s passage is deeply personal to the Romero family, who have been tirelessly pushing for its approval following Garcia’s tragic on-set accident in 2019.

1-Pacman Party List Volleyball Festival

Romero, who was in Cebu over the weekend, organized a series of sports events to connect with the local community and to promote her advocacy for safe work standards alongside her passion for youth sports development.

On November 9, she hosted the “1-Pacman Party List Volleyball Festival” in Brgy. Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City, bringing together local volleyball teams for a spirited tournament.

The following day, Romero held a volleyball clinic in Brgy. Subangdaku in Mandaue City, where young athletes had the chance to be coached by accomplished players Leila Cruz and Iris Tolenada of the Capital1 Solar Spikers.

Over a hundred children joined the clinic and received expert guidance and inspiration from these volleyball stars at the Subangdaku Multi-purpose Complex.

Safety standards

The Eddie Garcia Law, approved last month, is a milestone achievement that sets safety standards and guidelines for working conditions across the entertainment industry. It addresses crucial concerns, including work hours, the use of protective equipment, and other measures aimed at minimizing on-set risks.

Congressman Mikee Romero pushed the legislation after Garcia’s accident, which exposed the need for clear safety protocols in an industry where fast-paced production schedules can sometimes overlook worker safety.

“Eddie Garcia is my grandfather, so when the accident unfortunately happened, Congressman Mikee was really determined to push for immediate action to establish rules, regulations, and standardization in the movie and entertainment industry,” Milka Romero explained.

“Even though the pace is fast in the entertainment industry, that doesn’t mean we should overlook safety and regulations,” she added.

She further shared that the law has been welcomed across the entertainment industry, providing a voice and protection for a wide range of workers, from stuntmen to producers.

“With the Eddie Garcia Law, we’re able to uplift the standards and professionalism to a level where we can compete internationally,” she said.

Romero hopes that this law would encourage other industries to adopt similar safety and protection measures. She believed that the Eddie Garcia Law could serve as a model, inspiring leaders and companies across different fields to create rules that prioritize the well-being of their workers.

Youth sports

Beyond her work advocating for entertainment safety, Milka Romero is a strong supporter of youth sports.

As the chairman of popular brands, she has used her influence to promote grassroots sports, believing it’s a powerful way to encourage youth involvement and community growth. Her events in Cebu were part of her broader vision to support regional sports programs and create more facilities for young athletes.

She also has plans to push for legislation that will support athletes from the grassroots to professional levels, advocating for a unified sports system and adequate facilities across the country.

Moreover, Romero is particularly interested in using technology to identify areas in need and accelerate the impact of her programs.

“With social media and online information, we’re able to move faster and see the issues that resonate most,” she explained.

