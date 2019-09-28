USC Baby Warriors wins over SWU Phinma Baby Cobras, ends 3-game skid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors finally got their title bid back on track after routing Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras, 76-69, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Nathaniel Montecillo led the Baby Warriors with 17 points.

The USC Baby Warriors improved their win-loss record to 2-3 in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The win allowed them to climb up from ninth place and share the sixth place with SWU Phinma Baby Cobras who dropped from fifth.