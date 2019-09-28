UC Baby Webmasters prevails over USPF Baby Panthers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters managed to squeak past University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 56-51, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed the Baby Webmasters to tighten their grip of the top spot with a clean 5-0 win-loss record in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

UC’s Luther Gabriel Leonard almost had a double-double performance after he top-scored with 12 points and pulled down nine boards.

The loss dropped the USPF Baby Panthers to the third spot with a 3-2 card.