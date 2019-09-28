UC Baby Webmasters prevails over USPF Baby Panthers
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters managed to squeak past University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 56-51, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The win allowed the Baby Webmasters to tighten their grip of the top spot with a clean 5-0 win-loss record in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
UC’s Luther Gabriel Leonard almost had a double-double performance after he top-scored with 12 points and pulled down nine boards.
The loss dropped the USPF Baby Panthers to the third spot with a 3-2 card.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.