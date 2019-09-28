Fire burns abandoned house in Tabada, Mambaling
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An abandoned house in Sitio Tabada, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City caught fire this afternoon, September 27.
Fire Officer 1 Ery Francis Miaga of the Cebu City Fire Department said that the alarm was raised at 3:38 p.m.. The fire was immediately put out after 16 minutes.
No one was reported injured during the incident.
Miaga said that they continue to investigate the cause of the fire. /dcb
