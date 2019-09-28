DLSU alumni offer computer science course scholarship grant to public HS students

The De La Salle University (DLSU) Computer Batch (Catch) 89 is offering a needs-based scholarship for any computer science course in the university starting on Academic Year 2020-2021.

The package includes P10,500 in monthly allowances, a laptop and free mentoring by alumni.

The scholarship program is limited to public high school students with a minimum average grade of 80 and grades of not less than 85 in their Science and Math subjects.

Deadline for the submission of online applicants requirements for the DLSU general admission is on September 30, 2019.

Applicants who will come from the provinces will be given a different deadline.

Interested applicants are advised to check the DLSU website for more details about the scholarship program.

Entrance examination for all applicants is free of charge.

The goal of the program is to grant every deserving student an opportunity to uplift his/her family. This is the reason why program preference will be given to the applicant who is the first family member to graduate from college.

Candidates are advised to indicate that they are applying for a scholarship grant in their college application form. / dcb