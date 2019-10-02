WATCH: Mobile Legends theme song performed by students from Argao school

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One way to bond with students is to sometimes ride their waves, too.

This is what one music teacher from Argao town, southern Cebu did as he arranged for a band in the Special Program in the Arts the theme song of the popular online game, Mobile Legends.

Michael Vincent Lopez, a music teacher of the Colawin National High School, shared a clip of the band’s rehearsals.

Watch it here:

Lopez told CDN Digital through Facebook messenger that the band perfected the piece in just three days.

“I [came up with] the idea since many students love to play Mobile Legends. So I arranged [the theme song] for them,” he said.

The band is composed of 18 members. They play stringed instruments like the guitar, cielo and rondalla. They also have a drummer.

“Most of the students in the video are from grades 9 to 10 but the band accepts students from grade 7,” he added.

The said piece was performed by the band during Argao’s fiesta celebration last Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Lopez actually posted the video on his Facebook account. As of October 2, it has already been viewed 7,600 times.

Well, that’s one way to get your students’ attention. Good job sir! /bmjo