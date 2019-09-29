Onyok now a severe tropical storm; Metro Cebu’s weather to remain warm — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Onyok has intensified into a severe tropical storm, weather in Metro Cebu and the rest of the Visayas is expected to remain warm.

Vhan Singson, weather specialist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that Metro Cebu may experience up to 33 degrees Celsius of surface temperature while its equivalent heat index may reach 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

However, Singson said that isolated rainshowers and cloudy skies may also be experienced here as a result of the localized thunderstorms.

“Dinhi sa Visayas, wala ni siya’y effect nato kay layo na man kaayo ni siya unya dili man sad ni siya mo-landfall,” Singson told CDN Digital on Sunday, September 29.

(Onyok will not have any direct effect here in the Visayas because it is quite far from where we are and it is not expected to make any landfall.)

Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather advisory showed that Onyok’s center is located 605 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Onyok is moving west at 35 kilomrters per hour with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gustinees of 115 kph.

A tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no.1 was already hoisted over Babuyan Islands and in Batanes.

Onyok is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the next 48 hours. / dcb