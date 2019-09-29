Four nabbed in Casuntingan ‘drug den’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Albert Patindol, 33, has been renting a room in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City for more than a year now to have a place where he could meet up with his illegal drugs buyers.

Police suspects that he also uses his rented room as a den for those who needed a place to sniff shabu because of the presence of drug paraphernalia that were left scattered on the floor.

Police Captain Troy John Lalamunan, chief of Casuntingan Police Station, said they found six smalls packs of shabu, used foils, lighters and other drug paraphernalia inside Patindol’s leased space during a buy-bust operation at around 2 a.m. today, September 29.

Casuntingan police also arrested Patindol and three others who were with him during the police operation.

Lalamunan said that Patindol, who was the subject of their operation, is a a resident of the neighboring barangay of Cabancalan. But he is renting a small room in Barangay Casuntingan for his illegal drugs business.

In an interview, Patindol admitted that he has been using illegal drugs in the last five years. But he denied peddling shabu.

He said that he would use drugs every time friends would come to see him at his rented room.

Lalamunan said they got their tip on Patindol’s illegal drugs business from a drug personality whom they arrested last week. It was the suspect who led them to Patindol’s whereabouts.

Patindol and his three companions are now detained at the Casuntingan Police Station. / dcb