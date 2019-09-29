Cebu Capitol wants LGUs to create, update profiles; make it accessible to the public

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Capitol has asked its component local government units to create a comprehensive profile or update the facts and figures about their localities that are accessible to the public and which will serve as guide for passing suitable legislative measures in the municipal, city or provincial level.

Sixth district Provincial Board Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano said it is vital for each of the 44 municipalities and seven component cities and their barangays to create a profile, which will cover “important data to be used in policy making and development of the different sectors of government services.”

Ouano, who chairs the PB’s Committee on Public Safety, Peace and Order and Dangerous Drugs Abuse Prevention, said the availability of the LGU profile that the public can readily request from their respective LGU will help them craft better policies for peace and order, tourism, environmental protection, education and economic development.

“Such data/facts and figures of each LGU can be used to effectively analyze and decide a certain matter relative to the promotion of peace and order, feasibility study in the aspect of investments, health, sanitation and environment,” Ounao said in a resolution passed by the PB on September 23.

The data in the LGUs’ profile should include their demographics and information pertaining to health, sanitation, solid waste management, environment, traffic and disaster management.

Ouano said LGUs should make the data on their profile available for public consumption in line with the right to information guaranteed in the 1987 Constitution./elb