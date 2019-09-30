WATCH: ‘Sosyal’ bottled water vendor in Iligan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a sea of people and under the scorching heat of the sun, there’s only one essential thing we all need to get by— water.

Since the Philippines is known for its generally year-long warm weather, bottled water can (thankfully) be found in almost all corners of the country.

One common way for water to be sold to the public is through bottled water vendors on the streets.

We’ve heard of many stories of water vendors selling their goods with a twist, such as Cebu’s “Dodoy,” who, by the way, is already a teacher but still does his thing on the streets.

Watch him here:

WATCH: Remember Dodoy? He is the water vendor who went viral for his bubbly attitude and colourful and fashionable attire while selling bottled water.Dodoy has been successful since then as he is now a practicing teacher. But still, he continues to help his mom sell bottled water to commuters and motorists along A. Soriano Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. | Doris Mae Mondragon #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月8日周日

Well, here’s one more water vendor making waves online, thanks to a video post by Lapu-Lapu City native Rey Bragat.

Bragat was in Iligan City to join the Diyandi Festival when he caught sight of a water vendor who wowed everyone with his way of calling customers.

Watch the video here:

Rey wanted to take a video of the festivities but shifted his attention to this English speaking water vendor.

The video which he uploaded last September 28 quickly became viral, gaining 5,600 comments, 22,000 reactions, 26,000 shares and was viewed 673,000 times.

Rey told CDN Digital through messenger that he did not expect for it to go viral but is happy to share this to everyone, a video to cool us all down.

“Grabe ang tawo ganiha, dinuutay pero si kuya vendor naninguha tawn siya baligya sa iyang tubig. Basin iya tong pakulo para ma attract niya ang mga tawo. Akoa pod huna-huna, kasagaran man gud sa crowd kai millennials, maong iya gi ing ato pag baligya iyang tubig,” says Rey.

(There were really a lot of people pushing but this vendor was really persistent in selling his bottled water. Maybe that was his strategy to sell since there were a lot of millennials in the crowd.)

The video uploader, though, didn’t get the name of the “sosyal” water vendor. But still, it’s a cool comic relief from Kuya vendor, kudos! /bmjo