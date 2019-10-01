FACES OF CEBU: Mark Jason Emar, 24

“I’m a part time food delivery driver. Whenever I don’t have class or when I have vacant time, I work. I’m a third year Maritime student in the University of the Visayas.

I’m originally from Cagayan de Oro, and I just moved to Cebu about a month ago to continue my studies and support myself through working part-time.

When I deliver food items, people are usually surprised and amused when I show up in my Maritime uniform, and most of them think that it’s a unique sight to see.

My message to fellow students who are hustling like me? Just focus on your goals, work towards your future. Stay in school. Keep persevering. And keep in your minds that you’ll soon attain your goals if you work hard enough.”