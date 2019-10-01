Benhur Salimbangon is Capitol’s Fourth District consultant for P1 per year

WATCH: Former Cebu Fourth District representative Benhur Salimbangon speaks of his appointment as "P1/year" consultant of the Capitol for the fourth district. | Rosalie Abatayo #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月30日周一

BANTAYAN ISLAND, Cebu — Former Representative Benhur Salimbangon is now the Capitol’s consultant for the development of Cebu’s Fourth District.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia made the announcement during a series of activities in Bantayan Island on September 30 to October 1, 2019.

His consultancy is worth P1 per year, Garcia said.

In an interview on Tuesday morning, Salimbangon said his consultancy to the Capitol is part of his promise during the campaign for the May 2019 polls that he will help Garcia should the latter be elected as governor.

“Basically ang tanan nga concerns sa district, ako iyang piyalan as consultant. Sa fourth district lang. I accepted that because kinahanglan man gyud siya og tabang nato unya kahibaw man sad ta og unsa ang mga problema gyud sa distrito,” Salimbangon said.

(She placed me as in charge of all the concerns in the fourth district. I accepted that because she really needed help and I am really familiar with the problems of this district.)

Salimbangon said he agreed to be a consultant of the Capitol for the Fourth District for the conversion of its component town and cities into an economic zone.

Cebu’s fourth district is composed of the city of Bogo and the towns of Bantayan, Santa Fe, Madridejos, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon and Tabuelan.

Prior to this appointment, Salimbangon was the representative of Cebu’s Fourth District in the lower house from 2007 to 2019.

He first served in 2007 until January 2010 when the House Electoral Tribunal ruled in favor of now Board Member Celestino Martinez III on his election protest.

Salimbangon then won and served for three consecutive terms from June 2010 until 2019. His wife, Janice, took his place in Congress.

“I want to continue because we have bigger dreams for the district. For example, ang atong paningkamot ron is to make the district an economic zone. That even if I get only P1 for a year as a consultant, I will take it for the sake of the district,” said Salimbangon. /bmjo