PH’s SEA Games boxing team roster bared

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) announced recently the composition of the Philippine team which will see action in the 30th Southeast Asian Games which the country is hosting late next month.

Heading the contingent is World Championship and 2-time SEA Games gold medalist Eumir Felix Marcial (middleweight, 75 kg). The 23 year old airman claimed the second ranking in the world at the Championships held in Ekaterinburg, Russia in mid-September.

Also in the line up are Carlo Paalam (light flyweight, 49 kg), Rogen Ladon (flyweight, 52 kg), Ian Clark Bautista (bantamweight, 56 kg) , Charly Suarez (lightweight, 60 kg), James Palicte (light welterweight, 64 kg), Joel Bacho (welterweight, 69 kg) and

John Tupas-Marvin (light heavyweight, 81 kg).

In the distaff side will be Josie Gabuco (light flyweight, 48 kg), Irish Magno (flyweight, 48 kg), Aira Villegas (bantamweight, 54 kg), Nesthy Petecio (featherweight, 57 kg) and Risa Pasuit (lightweight, 60 kg).

Even as the roster has been drawn up, ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said the association reserves its right to make last-minute changes.

“This list is not cast in stone. We reserve the right to replace any boxer who does not live up to the criteria set by the coaching staff, which includes not only performance in the ring or the gym, but also in terms of punctuality, attitude and over-all behavior,” Picson.

“All the teams are allowed to replace any boxer until the official weigh-in, which is a day before the competition starts on December 3.”

Heading the coaching staff are elite men head coach Ronald Chavez, elite women’s head coach Nolito Velasco and foreign consultant Don Abnett. /bmjo