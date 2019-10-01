MCWD Board explains side to Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only four of five members of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) faced the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, during the council inquiry on the lack of water supply in Metro Cebu.

This, despite the warnings of Mayor Edgardo Labella that he may dismiss the Board of Directors of MCWD following various complaints for the lack of water supply in the Metro.

Chairman Joel Marie Yu could not attend the inquiry because he was on a trip abroad. Only Vice Chairman Renato Mercado, Secretary Ralph Sevilla, and members Jose Elizalde and Procopio Fernandez attended the council’s regular session

His absence irked some of the councilors, including presiding officer, Vice Mayor Michael Rama, who said the chairman should be ready to face the public, especially now that MCWD is under fire.

Despite the absence of the chairman, the four board members faced the council’s protest on MCWD’s lack of “concrete” solutions to the water problem in Metro Cebu.

Sevilla explained to the council the reasons for the lack of water supply is the population boom of Metro Cebu, over extraction of groundwater, the saltwater intrusion, the nitrate contamination of groundwater wells, and the moratorium against drilling for groundwater, limiting the supply of water by MCWD to 250,000 cubic meters a day.

This is a far cry from the daily demand of consumers for 500,000 cubic meters per day.

Sevilla said the rise in population or residents, businesses and industries in the last decade made it impossible for MCWD to catch up with the demand for water supply.

This huge demand prompted MCWD to extract 170,000 cubic meters per day from the groundwater wells, which is at almost 300 percent higher than the ideal 37,000 cubic meters per day extraction to maintain the groundwater balance.

Groundwater balance is the ratio between the amount of water extracted in a period of time compared to amount of water in the groundwater replenished from its source, either by rain or spring in the same period of time. The ideal groundwater balance should be zero, or there should be an equal extraction and replenishment of the groundwater.

Aside from overextraction, groundwater wells are also threatened by saltwater intrusion and nitrate contamination, which is brought about by nearby bottomless septage tanks buried underground.

Finally, MCWD could not drill for more groundwater wells in some areas of Cebu City because the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) placed a moratorium or no drilling policy were placed in these areas.

“So what is our direction in MCWD? We are now going to surface water. We will maximize our river systems, if we can tap them, we will,” said Sevilla.

The Mananga Dam and Lusaran Dam are the long term projects of MCWD that are expected to provide 80,000 cubic meters and 70,000 cubic meters per day respectively. The Mananga Dam may take six years to finish.

Aside from the rivers, MCWD is also looking into the disputed desalination plants to provide 100,000 cubic meters of supply, but this may also raise the price of water to P90 pesos per cubic meter.

Sevilla said the desalination plant would be a consistent water source because the source would be the sea, but he personally do not want the plant as well because it is too expensive.

The MCWD told the Council that they need legislative intervention to stop the NWRB from releasing permits to private drillers in Cebu City to drill their own wells because these wells can compete with the already minimal supply of MCWD.

They also urged the council to implement the ordinances for water catchments in all structures so rainwater can be collected.

For the part of the Council, Vice Mayor Rama said they will urge the city’s executive to implement the local ordinances for the water catchments, and they will also write to NWRB to express their objection on releasing permits for private drillers to extract groundwater in Cebu City. /bmjo