Body of unidentified man found in Barangay Tagba-o, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines—A dead man was found near the side of the road in Sitio Cab-asan, Barangay Tagba-o in Cebu City past 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

According to Tagba-o village chief Anna Tabal, the body was found by a motorist traversing the Cab-asan road in this mountain barangay.

The still unidentified man was wearing a blue top and red shorts.

Tabal told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the man was not a resident of the area, and the locals could not identify him as well.

Members of the Talamban Police Station arrived in the area at around 2 p.m. They are now investigating the incident and are working to determine the person’s cause of death. /bmjo