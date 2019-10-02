Body of unidentified man found in Barangay Tagba-o, Cebu City

By: Delta Letigio October 02,2019 - 02:31 PM

The body of a still unidentified man was found in Sitio Cab-asan, Barangay Tagba-o, Cebu City earlier today, October 2. | Paul Lauro

Cebu City, Philippines—A dead man was found near the side of the road in Sitio Cab-asan, Barangay Tagba-o in Cebu City past 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. 

According to Tagba-o village chief Anna Tabal, the body was found by a motorist traversing the Cab-asan road in this mountain barangay. 

The still unidentified man was wearing a blue top and red shorts. 

Tabal told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the man was not a resident of the area, and the locals could not identify him as well. 

Members of the Talamban Police Station arrived in the area at around 2 p.m.  They are now investigating the incident and are working to determine the person’s cause of death. /bmjo 

