UV to miss two players in rematch with USPF to start second round of elimination round

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be missing two of their players when they face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers for the second time on October 8, 2019 in the College division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

UV’s Gileant Delator and Jiezel Tarrosa were will be serving one-game suspensions for getting tossed out in the Green Lancers’ final first round game against the Panthers on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Delator and Tarrosa were ejected for their unsportsmanlike behavior with 2:15 minutes left in the third quarter.

Despite missing veterans Delator and Tarrosa, the Green Lancers made mincemeat of the Panthers, 102-82.

It was the last game for both teams in the first round of eliminations.

UV, thus, finished at the top spot with a 5-1 win-loss record while USPF dropped to an even 3-3 card.

Delator and Tarrosa will each have to pay a sanction fee of P5,000 and will serve four hours of community service as per Cesafi rules for those who will be ejected from a game.

BOXCORES:

UV Green Lancers (102) – Maglasang 15, Butohan 14, Gahi 12, Cabahug 11, Coulibaly 10, Saga 10, Delator 6, Tarrosa 6, Gellacone 3, Yulo 3, Cometa 1, Maestre 1.

USPF Panthers (82) – Swint 16, Colina 15, Sarañina 12, Mendez 11, Ursal 9, Maglasang 6, Patalinghug 5, Cabatingan 4, Chavez 3, Langahin 1. /bmjo