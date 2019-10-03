CCPO warns sidewalk vendors who resist clearing operations can face arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) warned the police will not hesitate to arrest the sidewalk vendors who will resist the clearing operations of the city government.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, the CCPO chief, said the city government has asked the police to help secure clearing operations in line with the directives of the Department of Local and Interior Government (DILG) for all local government units to clear their cities’ and towns’ streets of sidewalk vendors.

The city government continues to clear the streets in time for the October 5 deadline set by the DILG, despite protests from the sidewalk vendors.

Vinluan said the police are also in charge of monitoring the areas that have been cleared but where vendors still keep on coming back to.

“Part kami ng road clearing. Nagdetail kami ng kabody sa road clearing. We have to make sure na dito sa Cebu City, pinapatupad natin yung road clearing operations,” said Vinluan.

(The police is part of the road clearing. We have assigned personnel for the road clearing. We have to make sure that in Cebu city, we implement the road clearing operations.)

Vinluan said the police will be there to assist in every clearing operation. If the vendors resist, they can be arrested for public disturbance, she warned.

However, she said that the police will practice maximum tolerance, as they also understand the plight of the vendors who will be losing their livelihood as a result of the clearing operations.

She urged them to simply cooperate because the this was the directive of the government, and the city government will not clear them if there are no relocations provided.

Vinluan said solving street obstruction would entail time, efforts and cooperation of all stakeholders including the city government, the police, and the vendors.

At least 500 sidewalk vendors have already been displaced in Cebu City, all coming from only three main thoroughfares, including N. Bacalso Highway, Osmeña Boulevard, and Colon Street.

Clearing operations are still ongoing in Sanciangko, B. Rodriguez, and Jakosalem Streets.

The displaced vendors have been transferred to the Tabo sa Banay in F. Gonzales Street and at the Senior Citizens Park across the Cebu City Hall building. /elb