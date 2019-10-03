P36 million worth of marijuana uprooted in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another marijuana plantation with fully grown marijuana plants estimated to be worth around P36 million has been found in a remote village in Toledo City, Cebu, on Thursday morning, October 3, 2019.

The Second Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), along with the Toledo City police, were conducting a minor internal security operation in the hinterland Sitio Carbon of Barangay Pangamihan at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, and discovered at least 90,000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants.

According to the report released to the media on Thursday afternoon, the PMFC uprooted and burned the over P36 million worth of marijuana plants.

Some of the stalks were taken to the Toledo City Police Station for crime laboratory examination.

However, PMFC was not able to find the farmers of the plantation as they managed to escape the area before the operations.

This is the third time a marijuana plantation was found in Toledo City. In June this year, the Toledo City Police found P4 million worth of marijuana in Barangay General Climaco.

At least 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants were uprooted during the operation.

On March 2019, P3.4 million worth of marijuana stalks were found by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from neighboring mountain Barangays Tungkay and General Climaco.

Toledo City is located 55 kilometers from Cebu City via the Cebu Transcentral Highway./elb