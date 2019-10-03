Public school teachers to get P1K incentive on World Teachers Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news to all public school teachers.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will distribute a P1,000 cash incentive to each public school teacher, which is expected to be downloaded on their ATMs on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in celebration of the World Teachers Day on the same day.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 acting regional director, said that over 65,000 public school teachers in Central Visayas will receive the incentive.

On September 19, 2019, Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued DepEd Order no. 026, series of 2019, for the Guidelines on the Grant of World Teachers’ Day incentives benefit.

Jimenez said that this is the first time that DepEd will be distributing cash incentives during the celebration of the World Teachers Day.

“We already received the SARO (Special Allotment Release Order), and from the regional office, it will be forwarded to the division offices to be downloaded to the ATM of our teachers,” Jimenez said.

He added that the incentives were given to teachers in order to recognize their efforts and services in producing professionals in the country./elb