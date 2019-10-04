1 dead, 1 injured in a motorcycle-police car road mishap in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female motorcycle driver was killed while her backrider is in a critical condition after colliding with a police patrol car along E.O. Perez Street Corner Mantawe Drive, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu, past 1 a.m. today, October 4, 2019.

The two females were identified as Cathleen Chavez, 29, and Ruecel Carcuevas, 22, who were both from Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

According to Police Master Seargent Rolando Gelido of Traffic Management Unit (TMU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from Mandaue City Command Center showed that the motorcycle heading towards south was speeding when it collided with the front left side of the mobile patrol car of MCPO Police Station 4.

The impact of the collision resulted to Chavez, the driver, and Carcuevas, the back rider, getting thrown off their motorcycle, with both landing on the ground.

The two victims were immediately brought to Mandaue City Hospital by the responding medical rescue team but Chavez, who was the driver of the motorcycle, was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO chief, told CDN Digital this morning that they were still trying to investigate whether the women came from the drinking establishment close to where the accident happened.

“Naay posibilidad nga naka inom but amoa pa gipa investigate (There is a possibility that the victims had drinks but our investigation is still ongoing),” said Abella.

Abella said they were still about to visit Carcuevas who was the backrider of Chavez during the incident.

Abella said Carcuevas was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for proper treatment.

Patrolman Renato Paso, the driver of the police patrol car, and his passenger, Police Lieutenant Emma Archie, told CDN Digital that they were only jolted by the impact of the motorcycle hitting their patrol car but were unharmed./elb