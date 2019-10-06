S. Osmeña road accident kills 1, injures another

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver was killed while his backrider was injured after the unit which they boarded got sideswept by a 10 wheeler struck while along S. Osmeña Road in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 5.

The victims were identified as Reynaldo Villanueva, 41, and Filipino Lagra, 39. Villanueva is from Sitio San Jose, Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City while Lagra is from Barangay Looc, Lapu-lapu City.

Patrolman William Fabillar Jr. of the Waterfront Police Station said that the two friends were traversing S. Osmeña Road at the North Reclamation Area on their way home when Villanueva, who was the driver of the motorcycle, tried to overtake on the right side of a 10 wheeler truck that was travelling ahead of them.

Truck driver by Richard Oliverio of Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City came from pier 3 and was travelling towards Mandaue City.

Fabillar said that the motorcycle got sideswept by the truck causing the two friends to fall on the ground while at the vicinity of a gasoline station in Barangay Tejero.

Villanueva sustained injuries on right side of his body which may have severed his ribs and caused his immediate death. Lagra, on the other hand, sustained bruises but was lucky to have been alive.

Fabillar said that the motorcycle which they boarded then got stuck on the front rear portion of Oliverio’s truck.

He said that the truck dragged the motorcycle for about 50 meters before Oliverio, 41, noticed that people, who were nearby, were trying to call his attention on the presence of a motrocycle that was stuck on the front rear portion of his vehicle.

Oliverio told Waterfront police that he was unaware that his truck sideswept a motorcycle.

Fabillar said that Oliver remains detained at the Waterfront Police Station while they determine if the families of Villanueva and Larga would press charges against him. / dcb