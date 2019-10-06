Kinds of teacher we often see in school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teachers are often seen to be the ladders for their students to reach the level of success they yearn for.

But just like ladders, teachers come in different shapes and sizes, not to mention different characteristics.

In celebration of the World’s Teachers Day, here’s a quick run down on the kinds of teacher we meet in school:

Traditional teacher— This kind of teacher brings a stick to the class and separate boxes of white and colored chalks for a day of discussion. This teacher starts on time and most likely to end on time. This teacher also wants everything in order, including the way you sit and answer. Fresh teacher— Straight out of college, this kind of teacher is the one who acts like your older sibling but with more restrictions. This teacher tends to listen to you a lot and also makes you feel appreciated all the time. No to mention the amount of support this kind of teacher can give you. Strict teacher— This teacher makes you feel like you are part of the movie, Annie, with just one raise of this teacher’s eyebrow you will find yourself glued to your chair with your mouth zipped. During this teacher’s class, making a trip to the restroom is impossible. Creative teacher— Never a boring discussion with this teacher. It’s between a very creative powerpoint presentation or a sing-along discussion. This is the teacher who will awaken the senses in you. The colorful way this teacher discusses things will help you learn a lot faster. Funny teacher—Always has the best punchline and always has a comedic act to balance things out. This teacher can easily be pointed out as one of the favorite teachers in school.

But no matter how perky or strict our teachers can be, they are there to do one thing: to guide us.

At times we may not be able to understand why all of a sudden they want us to do a gazillion projects but at the end of the day, they just want to know our limits and capacity to do amazing things, like what they do every day! /