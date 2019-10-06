Magis Eagles crush Baby Cobras in Cesafi high school basketball
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles dismantled the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras, 79-57, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum. Raffy Celis, a native of Bacolod, led Ateneo with 20 points.
The Magis Eagles stretched their wins to three, improving their win-loss record to 3-1 in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Baby Cobras, on the other hand, absorbed their second straight loss and now tote a 2-4 card.
John Dave Aznar was the only Baby Cobra who scored in double figures as he finished with 10 points.
