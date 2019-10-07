Parents of dismissed students in controversial molestation video may file an appeal, says DepEd-7

Cebu City, Philippines—The parents of the two senior high school students from the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma who were dismissed may file an appeal before the Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd-7).

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7, said that the agency has an existing policy not to disturb the education of the students within the school calendar year.

Once a student started, Jimenez said, the student should finish the school year.

“If they are not satisfied with the decision of the school, then they can file an appeal towards us,” Jimenez said.

He said that the agency can schedule a conference between the parents of the students and the school’s administration.

DepEd-7 may also check the operations manual of the school to see to it that it conforms to the guidelines of the agency for private schools.

“They have their own manuals, we also have to respect it,” he added.

Jimenez also ask the school administrator of SWU to submit a report on the status of the dismissed students at the division level of DepEd in Cebu City.

“Because these students are enrolled in our Learner’s Information System (LIS) and we have to make an update on this,” he said.

It can be recalled that SWU dismissed the two students after they appeared in a viral video showing a 16-year-old girl being molested inside a vehicle.

Charges are already filed against the two and two other students from other schools by the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act, while one of them is facing rape and act of lasciviousness charges for sexually molesting the girl. /bmjo