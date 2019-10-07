Maturity a key factor for USC in Cesafi wars
CEBU CITY, Philippines—For University of San Carlos (USC) men’s basketball team head coach Bong Abad, maturity will play a big role for the Warriors in the ongoing 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Warriors ended the second round at number 2 but dropped to number three after a loss to Partner’s Cup champion Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
“I think first is the maturity of the players. Although they are rookies, that is what I always advised them on in every game against different teams. There’s a strong one, there’s a weak one, but I like it when we are the underdogs, when we go up against a strong team because it poses as a challenge for us. So, it is really the maturity of the team [that is needed],” Abad said.
Watch Abad’s full interview here:
CESAFI First Round Review – USC Warriors
WATCH: Coach Rodulfo "Bong" Abad's review of the USC Warriors performance in the first round of the Cesafi collegiate basketball tournament. | Gerard Vincent Francisco, Mars G. Alison #CDNDigital #CESAFIUpdate #CESAFI2019
Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, October 3, 2019
The team has 11 rookies and four who Abad call veterans.
Abad did credit the team for a bit of improvement after the first round.
“Our chemistry really improved in the first round,” he said.
Abad said the pre-season tournament and other tournaments they joined helped the team prepare for the season.
“The preparation was a big help. In the summer, we competed in three tournaments, wherein we ended as champions. That was a big help,” said the former PBA player.
“So those pre-season tournaments really helped our plays now,” Abad said.
So what does he think is needed to be able to make it to the post-season? Abad said hard work and determination will be enough.
“I will motivate them not to relax and that we learn in every game,” said Abad. /bmjo
