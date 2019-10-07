Soaking wet food delivery driver makes netizen see world in different light

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever tried staying in because of the heavy downpour but lack something? Like food, perhaps?

Well, for sure, a lot of us have already experienced this and opted to go with food deliveries.

That’s why this netizen shared on her Facebook account on October 4, an online food delivery driver who braved the heavy rains just to satisfy his customer.

Marva Regner Lalican, 31, a personality development coach from Cebu, was hanging out with her friends in a spa along Jones Ave. when she noticed an online food delivery driver who was still packing some food inside his delivery bag amidst the heavy downpour.

“I went out to light a cigarette stick and we chance upon seeing this guy, it was my friend, Luvy who said, look I feel sorry for the driver who is already soaking wet, but is still trying to do the best of his job,” says Lalican.

It was then she realized that the unknown driver touched her heart and led her to take photos of him.

“I took the photos unnoticed by him and decided to let the world know that the world is still blessed with angles and I consider them a modern-day superhero. It only needs fresh eyes to see the beauty around us — altruism and love,” she added.

This post yet again enlightened everyone that amidst the chaos or whatever rain life may give us, there’s always a bright side to everything.

To Kuya food delivery driver, thank you for giving that extra effort in your job. /dbs