Cebu City’s DPS to buy 1K garbage bins in 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) is planning to purchase of 1,000 trash bins next year for deployment along the national highways and city streets.

Engineer Joel Biton, DPS head, is confident that the sight of garbage bins will encourage people to properly dispose their trash.

DPS personnel, he said, collects garbage from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to make sure that city streets are already free of trash by daylight.

However, he said that some Cebuanos have the tendency to just throw their garbage anywhere. This is the reason why piles of garbage can be seen on the streets.

“Bati kaayo tanawon sa dalan nga hugaw kay nagtapok napud ang basura,” he said.

(The presence of piles of garbage make our streets look very dirty.)

Biton said they will prioritize M. Velez, V. Rama and Escario Streets and Gorordo Avenue for the deployment of the 600 litter capacity garbage bins.

“Among giapil sa among proposed budget, mga P8 million para sa bins,” he said.

(We have included the P8 million allocation for the purchase of new garbage bins in our 2020 budget request.)

Biton said he is well aware that the deployment of garbage bins on city streets is not enough to address the city’s garbage problems. But he was hopeful that this would encourage people to observe proper waste disposal. / dcb