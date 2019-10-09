Topnotcher says key to success is knowing your own pace

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The key to success is not all about burning the midnight oil.

It is also about understanding your own pace.

This is the secret of Shayne R. Ondray, 22, who landed on the second spot in the October 2019 Naval Architecture Licensure Examinations.

Ondray is a graduate of the University of Cebu (UC).

Eight other UC graduates made it to the topnotchers’ list of the board examinations that was conducted from October 1 to 3, 2019.

The Balamban town native describes herself as a go-getter, a person who is determined to be successful.

As a child, however, Ondray says she was not an achiever.

“I was not an achiever. But when I reached college, I’ve seen the importance of studying diligently until I graduated with honors,” says Ondray.

Ondray reaped the fruits of her hardwork and graduated Cum laude on March 20, 2019.

Unexpected

Admittedly, Ondray says studying for the board exams was not a walk in the park.

“Honestly, during the first few weeks of my review classes, I really wanted to be on top. I studied late in the evening. But I noticed I got pressured and exhausted,” she shares.

It was then that she decided to change her study plan.

“I told myself to just to do my best because being on top is beyond my control. I can’t control my batchmates’ score if they are higher or not, all I can control is myself and my study habit. I prayed to God that if it is His plan, so be it,” she says.

After the first day of the board examinations, Ondray was frustrated because the first subject that they had to tackle was Mathematics.

“I really had a hard time answering the problems,” she admits.

Ondray then prayed that she just pass so the sacrifice and hardwork of her parents will be rewarded.

Ondray was in her parents’ internet cafe on Monday evening, October 7, when they learned the big news.

“We were overwhelmed with the results. It was my sister who told me that I ranked second,” Ondray recalls.

Moving forward

From her experience, Ondray learned to handle every obstacle and found ways to turn challenges into learning experiences.

She said the biggest challenge she had in her academic life happened during her first year in college.

“I was really having difficulty in my subjects especially in Mathematics knowing that I don’t have a strong foundation in those subjects. But I learned to love the subject and enjoyed studying,” she shares.

Ondray plans to practice her profession here either in Cebu or abroad.

“I am planning to apply in domestic and international companies in the maritime industry. Or probably I’ll try to apply for a teaching position in my alma matter,” she says. / celr