Robredo on poll protest: Truth always emerges

Ang akin pong taos pusong pasasalamat sa lahat na nagpakita at nagpaabot ng suporta. Nakita ko po ang inyong mga mensahe at pictures sa facebook, twitter at instagram. Nabasa ko din po ang mga news reports tungkol sa pagtitipon kanina sa may Supreme Court, sa Baguio, Naga, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro at Cotabato. Umaapaw po ang aking galak at pasasalamat. Tuloy po ang laban. Patuloy din ang ating dalangin na yung katotohanan lamang at katarungan ang manaig. Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The truth always comes out at the end, Vice President Leni Robredo reminded on her supporters, some of whom took to the streets on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the electoral protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Some supporters gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Padre Faura Street in Manila and others in several places across the country.

In a video message to her supporters, which she posted on her personal Facebook account, Robredo said in Filipino: “Thank you very much. We will continue fighting. As I have been saying from the start: In the end, it’s always the right and truth that come out the victor.”

“Let’s remain faithful. Let’s pray that the truth would come out. I truly appreciate what you did, your support for me,” she added.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, again deferred releasing its decision on the poll protest filed by Marcos in 2016.

Marcos, who lost to Robredo in the 2016 elections by around 280,000 votes, said he was cheated.

He was asked to pick three provinces — Iloilo, Negros Oriental, and Camarines Sur — which would be the basis of the recount.

Earlier, Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, urged the court to release the results of the initial recount to avoid confusion and speculations with the poll protest process.

Sources said court might release its decision on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Robredo, who was scheduled to leave for Australia on Tuesday night, said in her video that she had been monitoring the events from her office in Quezon City.

“Since this morning, I have been checking Facebook. What you are posting, I can see it on Instagram. I saw on Twitter how many went to the Supreme Court office to show your support,” she said.

“I know many of you used your own money just to attend the events, some even came from provinces […] my utmost gratitude goes to you,” she added.

