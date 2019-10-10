Seventh season of Tropang Ballers League starts October 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Season 7 of the Tropang Ballers League 2019 will unfurl on Saturday, October 13, 2019, 5 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Cebuano hotshot turned Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros will grace the opening day to deliver an inspirational talk to the participants following the parade of teams with their muses.

The Best Muse will be chosen afterwards with the winner to receive a cash prize and goods.

Some 14 teams will be seeing action in Season 7. These are Goaldiggers, San Remigio Properties, Lauron Refrigeration and Airconditioning, Thurblazers Ball Club, Sto Domingo Associates, A & R Freelancing Company, Penthel, Meztizo, Gonzales Goldsmith, MJE, Marshmallows, Dimsum Factory Cebu, Ombra Design + Build and Yoyi’s Pastries and Desserts.

These teams will be divided into two brackets and will play in a single round robin format elimination.

The top four teams in each bracket will advance to the crossover quarterfinals with the winners to advance to the semifinals and the finals.

All playoff games will be knockout games, so a loss means the team is out of contention.

Games will be played every Saturday and Sunday starting 5 p.m. onwards from October to December 2019.

The champion will be getting a cash prize of P20,000 while the first and second runner-up will get P15,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The Most valuable Player (MVP) and the Mythical 5 will also be getting cash rewards and goods.

This tournament is organized by Harrison Go and Raul La Rosa with Bertoni Salazar as consultant. /bmjo