Experience the Fusion of Flavors and B2B Opportunities at CEFBEX 2019

The region’s biggest food and beverage show is back with an irresistible offer for everyone to “Experience the Fusion” of gastronomic innovations and business opportunities. Now on its 11th year, the Cebu Food and Beverage Expo or simply, CEFBEX 2019, is committed not only to showcase the widest array of F&B products but also to promote the growth of F&B businesses.

To officially launch this year’s show, a grand opening ceremony was held at the venue lobby. Present during the momentous event were Vice Mayor Michael Rama, Regional Director of the Department of Agriculture Atty. Salvador Diputado, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Mr. Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, Regional Director of DOST Region 7 Engr. Edilberto Paradela, Chairperson of the Cebu Tourism Commission Atty. Jocelyn Pesquera, Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco, and HRRAC President Carlo Suarez together with Worldbex Services International’s Joseph Ang, Levi Ang, Jill Aithnie Ang, and Jon Richmond Ang.

Each year, CEFBEX strives to deliver a comprehensive food show that will truly underscore the world-class quality of the region’s F&B products and services. This year, CEFBEX carries on with its commitment to offer a topnotch experience as it houses over 130 booths. Each of these exhibitors will be showcasing a diverse selection of products such as ingredients, outsourcing solution, kitchenware and equipment, fruits and vegetables, frozen food, non-alcoholic beverages, wine, seafood, bakery supply and equipment, dairy products and even health products.

Apart from serving up an extensive product showcase, making this year’s CEFBEX even more memorable is this year’s line-up of event highlights. Making its debut at CEFBEX 2019 is the Latte Art Throwdown, a friendly competition among local baristas to find out who can free-pour the best latte art.

Attendees are also invited to check out the Cebu Farmers Market, where select exhibitors will be showcasing the freshest organic, vegan food items, as well as non-food organic product throughout the expo. Meanwhile, those who wish to learn more about the F&B industry are encouraged to take advantage of the CEFBEX Seminars. Free and open to all, the CEFBEX Seminars will feature a series of talks that will be led by top industry practitioners.

Those who love a good kitchen battle will surely appreciate the return of this year’s CEFBEX Culinary Cup. Back with its two exciting competition categories, the 4th Home Chef edition once again gathers the region’s best home cooks for another epic culinary battle while the Interschool Division invited students from various schools to contend against one other in various categories including Table Set-Up, Fruit Carving, and more. Also making a much-awaited comeback is this year’s Flair Challenge which will witness the region’s finest student and professional bartenders go head to head with their flairtending skills.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the Cebu Food and Beverage Expo is ongoing until October 13 from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. Admission to the show is free. For more information, call (632) 8656-9239 and follow @CebuFoodAndBeveragesExpo on Facebook and @cefbex on Instagram.