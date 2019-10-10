Sinas may be the next director of the National Capital Regional Police Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Is Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas going to be the next director of the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) ?

It may seem so, according to Sinas himself.

Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that he already received an advisory from the Philippine Natonal Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Krame that he may be leaving the region for the NCRPO in the last few weeks of October.

“Actually walay pay order nga (There is no order yet that) I’ll be assigned to NCRPO. But I was already advised, there was a warning order that I’ll be assigned to NCRPO,” said Sinas.

He said there might be a chance that he may not be transferred to NCRPO but he is already preparing to transfer the leadership of PRO-7 to a new commander.

Should he be transferred, Sinas said he will surely miss Cebu.

He said he had a lot of plans for PRO-7 especially for the Sinulog 2020, which he was excited for, after a successful Sinulog and Pasigarbo 2019.

He also had more plans for the anti-illegal drugs campaign in the region after PRO-7 was able to confiscate P1.3 billion worth of shabu and P58.2 million worth of marijuana during his term as regional director from June 1, 2018 to October 9, 2019.

Among the most noted hauls would be the recent drug operation in Sitio Purok 3, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, where the PRO-7 was able to confiscate P3.4 million worth of shabu from high value-target, John Joseph Galimba.

Sinas said his goal was simply to cut the supply chain from reaching the market, and he attributed the success of the regional office to the station commanders in the provinces and cities for working hard in the campaign against illegal drugs.

He said the active police station commanders shows that the policemen in the region is united in the campaign illegal drugs and none of them are involved in the drug trade in any way.

“Aktibo kaayo atong police, meaning dili gyod sila involved. Kay kung involved sila, mohesitate silag kugi sa pag operate,” said Sinas.

(Our police are active in the campaign against illegal drugs, meaning they are not involved. If they were involved, they would hesitate to operate.)

Yet, Sinas said there are still erring cops that needs to be disciplined, which is the reason why internal cleansing was among the priorities of Sinas during his term.

Sinas said the “success” of PRO-7 may have been the reason why he will be moved to another regional office, so the strategy will spread to the other regions.

However, he said his leadership strategy is not based on his own directives, but rather the implementation of laws and the general directives of the PNP.

Sinas hopes to bring these strategies to his next post, wherever it may be. /bmjo