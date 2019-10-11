Is Director Ambrocio Ibones sleeping at OSC Center?

In less than 4 months, 3 series of negative incidents happened at the Operation Second Chance (OSC) Center under the leadership of Director Ambrocio Ibones. He is an appointee of the new Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The first incident happened in the month of September, this year, when Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) went wild because they were allegedly prohibited from playing basketball inside the facility for more than one month already at that time.

The second incident happened in the middle of September when one CICL stabbed another member because of rivalry over a beautiful lady. The victim was rushed to the hospital. At least his condition is already stable.

The third and latest incident happened on October 4 when 20 CICL escaped from the said facility. Nine were recovered immediately by the DSWD personnel. There were 6 who surrendered as of October 7 while there are 5 who are still at large.

To recall, the said facility was purposely built to separate the minor offenders from the hardened criminals. Although they commit crimes, hence they entered in the said facility at least they can be given the big chance to reform given their young age.

The facility is run by the Cebu City Government. Hence, the incumbent mayor will be the one to appoint a person who serves as leader or warden of the said facility. It has helped a lot of CICL since the establishment of the said facility in 1998.

During the time of former Mayor Tomas Osmeña, I seldom heard the said facility/center being figured out negatively in the news. But recently, I wonder why the new mayor’s appointee seems to be lousy in running the said facility.

In fairness to him, Ibones is a retired police major, a high ranking PNP officer. Although, I did not hear his name being recognized in the PNP organization, he ought to know how to guard and run the CICL facility, considering that he had been a police officer for quite a long time.

And although Labella has given 10 days to the management of the said facility to recover the last 5 CICL, the question is what disciplinary action he should take against the negligent facility officials? Does he have the courage to impose sanctions?

It is noteworthy that the Revised Penal Code penalizes those jail personnel whose detainees escaped. They can be charged for Infidelity in the Custody of Prisoners. A leader like Ibones cannot escape responsibility — at the very least under the doctrine of command responsibility.

So what should Labella do considering that the incidents happened in series? Will he replace Ibones? Or will he suspend him? This incident is a test to Labella’s political will.

On the other hand, why did it happen in series under Ibones leadership? Is he sleeping inside the center? Is he aware of what really happened inside? Does he know the side of the CICL that they were allegedly maltreated inside that’s why they had the desire of escaping from the facility?

With this incident, why does Ibones wait for the disciplinary action of the mayor, if there is any? Can he not voluntarily resign instead? Does he have any delicadeza left considering that the series of incidents happened under his watch?

At least that way he could help the mayor from being placed in an awkward situation. At least he could help Labella conceal his weakness of refusing to fire people who helped him during the last election.