After Cebu, Dumaguete will soon have 24/7 public library

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumaguete City will soon have its own 24/7 public library after a proposed ordinance authored by Councilor Rosel Margarette Erames was approved on first reading on October 9, 2019.

The proposed ordinance notes that there is a need to establish a 24/7 public library to cater to the needs of the students of Dumaguete City.

Dumaguete City is a prominent university town with reputable universities such as Silliman University, Saint Paul University Dumaguete, Foundation University and the Negros Oriental State University.

The proposed ordinance says it is essential to establish a 24/7 public library that could accommodate students who wish to study beyond the regular library hours.

“It allows them to study in a flexible and convenient manner in a place that is safe and conducive for studying,” the proposed ordinance further reads.

The proposed ordinance also emphasized that it is “essential and imperative to modernize the Dumaguete City Public Library by making it more presentable and attuned to the latest technological advancements available in the digital age.”

This will enable efficient and effective delivery of its services to the public.

Erames, a lawyer by profession, posted in her Facebook account a screenshot of the proposed ordinance, which was co-authored by Councilors Bernice Anne Aseñas-Elmaco, Edgar Lentorio Jr. and Danni Tolentino.

Erames said she hopes that the proposed ordinance will be approved in the second and third and final reading.

Rosario Chua, chief librarian of the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) and Information Center, said she was elated when she learned that Dumaguete City will have its own 24/7 public library.

CCPL celebrated its 100th anniversary last April 2019.

It also celebrated one year of its 24/7 operations on March 9, 2019.

In 2018, CCPL’s 24/7 operations created a milestone for public libraries in the Philippines because it made Cebu City as the only place in the Philippines with a library that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a dedicated library staff and personnel.

This year, 2019, Dumaguete City is also marking its own milestone.

“I am very happy about this development. It shows that the local government leaders give priority and attention to the needs of the youth,” said Chua.

Asked about what advice she can give to Dumaguete’s library staff with the soon-to-be changes in operations, Chua said it is important to give heartfelt and genuine service to the library clients.

“We need to support our students who go to the public library to study or do research. Library workers need to be passionate about serving the community,” Chua told CDN Digital.