Oslob, Maribojoc families adjudged model OFW Family of the Year regional winners

CEBU CITY—A family from Oslob, Cebu and another from Maribojoc, Bohol won the Model OFW Family of the Year Award for two different categories.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Central Visayas held the awarding ceremony for the Search for the Model OFW Family of the Year Friday, October 11, 2019, at One Central Hotel, Sanciangko St., Cebu City.

Former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Ananias Legarde and his family were chosen as the MOFYA regional winner for the sea-based category.

The Legarde family also received the special award for outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship.

On the other hand, domestic helper Donna Ofamin and her family were chosen the regional winner for the land-based category. The family also won a special award for outstanding achievement for community projects.

In an interview, Legarde recalled that his life as a master mariner working for a container ship was quite hard, especially when the ship he was serving was plying the high-risk areas where pirates were known to board ships and take crewmembers as hostages for ransom.

When the Oslob gained popularity among tourists for whale shark watching, he decided to put up a resort in the municipality so he could stay home.

Meanwhile, Ofamin’s husband Rolando also explained that, at first, he was supposed to be the one to work abroad. However, he failed to land a job so his wife Donna, decided to work as domestic helper in Hong Kong.

Aside from taking care of their children, he said, he also helped took care of their nipa palms, which they used in making roof thatching and partitioning to earn additional income.

The Legarde and Ofamin families will represent the region in the national competition, which will be held in Manila.

The Model OFW Family of the Year Award (MOFYA) aims to recognize the outstanding achievements of OFWs and their families and to promote best practices in managing family challenges.

It promotes success stories about the OFW families’ endurance over the challenges on their family relations.

The search highlights the role of the OFW family acting as a group/unit in the attainment of socio-civic, educational, professional and material success.

The criteria of the selection process include Wholesome OFW Family (50 percent); Civic/Community Involvement of OFW and Family (20 percent); Success in OFW and/or Family member/s education or profession (20 percent); and Success in Managing Family Finances (10 percent). /bmjo