Sinas to introduce Voltes V, pursue ninja cops in next post in NCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Voltes V and ninja cops.

These are not the characters from Japanese anime, but the first — Voltes V — is the concept taken from that Japanese anime series that Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, outgoing Police Regional Office in Central (PRO-7) Visayas director, plans to implement in his new post at the National Capital Region Police Office.

Sinas, who is the incoming NCRPO director, said the Voltes V concept would involve the community, government and the police working together, and heading towards one goal.

Like the TV anime series, the three branches would need to “volt in” or to work together, move forward together to achieve their goal.

He said the Voltes V message had helped police officers from PRO-7 to achieve their goals whether personal or as a team and resulted into a high rate of successful operations in arresting drug personalities, who were reported by the community.

Application of this concept led to successful police operations of three units of Cebu Provincial Police Office, Pardo and Guadalupe Police Stations and nine police officers, who received awards in December 2018 for their accomplishments.

With this plan, expect Sinas to play Voltes V theme song during meetings in his new post as its director.

Sinas said this would be played not just to entertain but to send the message that the community should be as one to fight against criminalities.

As for the second one, the ninja cops, Sinas said he would be focusing on the war on drugs there, and he would pursue branches that would be connected to these ninja cops or police officers who would recycle illegal drugs from confiscated operations.

Aside from Voltes V, Sinas said he would also present programs he implemented here like Oplan Sauron, but he also assured that he would also continue the programs of his predecessor, Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, outgoing NCRPO chief.

Oplan Sauron is the name of the operation in Central Visayas used for the Simultaneous Enhanced Managing Police Operations (SEMPO) program of PNP which is a One-Time-Big-Time operation on drug personalities and insurgents.

Oplan Sauron was among the controversial operations of PRO-7, which was implemented in the different parts of Negros Oriental last March 30, 2019, that led to the death of 14 farmers who allegedly resisted arrest upon arrival of the police who were serving warrants of arrest.

According to Sinas, the Oplan Sauron would be another way to arrest big time drug couriers and pushers.

Sinas also admitted that his new appointment would be challenging considering the number of people in NCRPO and the different cultures flocking the region, but he vowed to do hist best in implementing the rules as a leader.

“Hopefully I Could live up to the trust of the personnel of the NCRPO and the people in NCR,” said Sinas./dbs