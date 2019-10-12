Gazini Ganados is the new face of LoveYourSelf Inc.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados graced today’s (October 12) Championing HIV Advocacy forum in Talisay City Hall, which was attended by students and HIV advocates.

Ganados together with the LoveYourself, Inc. and the Talisay City government joined forces as they try and raise HIV awareness in the south.

“I looked forward to this date. My team and I have been coordinating with LoveYourself for months now on our plans to initiate HIV awareness campaigns for Cebuanos,” said Ganados.

LoveYourSelf, Inc. is a community-based volunteer-driven non-profit organization that offers a wide range of STI and HIV-related services that are free for all.

During the forum, Ganados was also launched as the newest ambassadress of LoveYourself, following the footsteps of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Ronnievinn Pagtakhan, executive director of LoveYourSelf, told the media that Ganados is another best addition to their growing family, who is expecting a lot from the beauty queen.

“Our plan for Gazini is to create her own (advocacy), and be the ambassadress for Mindanao and the Visayas. Kasi iba yung language barrier eh, iba if native language yung gamit mas natutuwa yung mga tao,” said Pagtakhan.

Ganados also takes pride in being an ambassadress for LoveYourSelf because she finds this as the best platform for the public to be aware and get checked.

Being the newest ambassadress for LoveYourSelf is another addition of her growing advocacies like the one closest to her — the “elderly care” advocacy.

“I feel that this is relevant and timely because the incidence rate is still rising the province. As a Cebuana with this kind of platform, I think it’s prudent to help educate my kababayans to protect and love themselves more and to break the stigma on HIV,” said Ganados.

Ganados also reminded everyone that the most important thing to do if you knew of someone diagnosed with HIV would be to just be there for them.

“I have a friend, who has HIV, and all I did was just be there. You are in this world to strive and to live, you just have to keep being optimistic and always pray!” added Ganados.

This is one of the many things Ganados is doing as of the moment and by far her most favorite yet, to be the voice of the voiceless. /dbs