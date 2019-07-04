LoveYourself Cebu fashion auction event gets two Miss Universes’ backing

By Michelle Joy L. Padayhag | July 04,2019 - 10:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her support to LoveYourself Cebu’s upcoming charity event slated on July 6 in an event venue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

A video of the 25-year-old Filipino-Australian beauty queen was uploaded on LoveYourself Inc.’s Instagram page where she invited the public to witness the event.

“This coming July 6, that’s Saturday, LoveYourself Cebu will hold the Cebu’s premiere fashion auction advocacy for the HIV advocacy dubbed as Etuf,” Gray said.

According to their Instagram page, the word “etuf” is a gay lingo which means white.

“It symbolizes a blank page where history is to be written,” their post read.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will lead the fashion auction.

Joining her are Cebuana personalities including singer-composer Karen Ann Cabrera or known as Karencitta on stage, Queen of Cebu Universe 2011 Bee Urgello, DeeDee Villegas and Alem Garcia.

LoveYourself Inc. is run by volunteers which focuses on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) awareness.

The group also provides free screening and counseling.

On April 27, LoveYourself Inc. officially opened LoveYourself White House in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, its first community center outside Metro Manila. /dbs