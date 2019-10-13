PIB arrest 9 in Talisay City drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine persons were arrested by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in a buy-bust operation at dawn today, October 13, in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, PIB head, said that the suspects occupied a house owned by Maclin Maneja which the latter also uses as a drug den.

Arrested with Maneja, 44, was his cousin Jake Maneja, 27; and seven others who were identified as Jomar Barliso, 29; Rolando Rocaberte, 31; Juncel Villejo, 30; Eric Vistal, 34; Christian Regis, 41; Welbert Cañedo, 32; and Rose Marie Omagbon, 24.

The eight suspects were residents of Sitio San Miguel while Regis is from Naga City.

“It’s (today’s operation was) the result of follow up operations from previous operations (that we conducted),” said Conag.

PIB personnel confiscated one large pack, one medium pack and 15 small plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing at least 20 grams and worth around P136,000.

Conag said they placed Maclin Maneja under surveillance for about a month before the conduct of the buy-bust operation.

He said that PIB first monitored the activities of Barliso, who is considered a provincial level high-value target. They got Barliso’s name from other drug personalities whom they arrested earlier.

Barliso supplies illegal drugs to Maneja, Conag said.

They two are good friends, he added.

Conag said in a phone interview with CDN Digital that their surveillance on Barliso led them to Maneja.

All of the nine suspects are now detained at the PIB detention facility located at the CPPO compound in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City while they prepare complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

Conag said they will also continue to do follow up operations to arrest other associates in Barliso’s illegal drugs business. / dcb