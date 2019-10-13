Olympics-bound Yulo wins historic gold for PH in world championships

Carlos Edriel Yulo made history after ruling the men’s floor exercise of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships late Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 19-year-old bundle of energy became a world champion after scoring 15.300 points to defeat Artem Dolgopyat of Israel (15.200) and China’s Xiao Ruoteng (14.933).

“We are all thrilled with the golden performance of Caloy. The Office of the President and the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) family congratulates Caloy for this achievement,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

Yulo earlier booked a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after advancing to the finals of the men’s all-around and floor exercise events.

“Our hard work has paid off. I thank the entire country for the love and support,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion as she expressed her gratitude to Yulo’s chief backers, the PSC and the MVP Sports Foundation.