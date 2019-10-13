Teacher’s winning painting reminds everyone the beauty of acacia trees in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A private school teacher from Carcar City has joined the online campaign to save our roadside trees by posting his own painting of trees that line the roads of Barangay Perrelos.

Jayson Laña, 24, said he made his painting in May as an entry to first Perrelos Acacia painting contest.

The oil on canvas painting, which took him one week and two days to make, won him the first prize for the Perrelos Acacia painting contest, which was organized by the Barangay Perrelos officials as part of the barangay’s fiesta celebrations.

“This is my winning piece for the first Perrelos Acacia painting contest held last May during the fiesta celebration,” said Laña.

And with the topic of chopping down these century old trees, he decided to post it online on October 11, to let others see his painting as a form of support.

“I posted it to show my support to not cut down the trees and show the beauty of it,” he added.

In the painting you can see how the trees serve as protection from the sun or to give shade to the two students seen walking along the road.

As of October 13, at 11:30 a.m the photo has already reached 167 comments, 3,300 reactions and 7,300 shares.

“This painting tells that acacia trees in Perrelos Carcar City provides beauty and comfort to the community as well as it represents the strong foundation of culture of people in Perrelos Carcar City Cebu,” said Laña. /dbs