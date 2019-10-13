PWD inspires online world with his faith, acts of kindness

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Churches are considered to be a haven for most of us.

It is where we find refuge and the tranquility that most of us have been yearning for.

Just like in a photo, which was taken by a netizen in Sibulan, Negros Oriental on the morning of October 5, where he captured in his camera a shot of a person with disability (PWD) hearing Mass despite his condition.

Debbie Filosofo, 20, a nursing student, came to hear Mass that day when she was moved just by seeing a PWD standing inside the church to hear Mass.

“I took those photos because I was deeply touched seeing this disabled man being grateful and contented with what he has,” said Filosofo.

Filosofo told CDN Digital through chat that she noticed this man, whose name is Victor, who was not just there to hear Mass but to also give some food to the children in the area.

“I did see that he was giving it (food) to the children fairly. It was such a nice day to have witnessed a grateful person despite his disability. It gives more hope for humanity in this world,” she said.

She also added that it was not her first time to see Victor hear Mass, but she has seen him in some other churches around the Sibulan area.

The post which Filosofo uploaded on October 6, was filled with comments from netizens who also have witnessed this man’s act of kindness.

Teodor Gravador, a netizen, commented on the post by saying, “ Yes very true and I saw him just recently in our Sibulan church,” while, Dia Menderman said, “God bless you kuya.”

Victor, you just inspired a lot of us to keep moving forward no matter the situation. You gave light to those who feel that they are not enough.

Thank you for reminding us that no amount of excuses can compare to a heart burning with love and faith.

Happy Sunday, everyone! /dbs