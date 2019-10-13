P1M shabu seized; 1 HVT, 4 others nabbed in Labogon bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — A 22-year-old man was caught with more than a million pesos worth of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City at past 4 p.m. today, October 13.

Carlo Alfanta, 22, of Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, was arrested after 120 grams of suspected shabu was found inside his house during a buy-bust operation in the barangay conducted by police officers of the Basak Police Station, said Police Captain James Conaco, Basak Police Station, told CDN Digital in an interview on October 13.

Conaco said that the confiscated shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1,032,000.

Aside from the illegal drugs, police also arrested four other persons inside the house and rescued three minors, who were also inside the house when the police raided it.

Conaco said that they conducted the buy-bust operation after they received reports from a concerned citizen about the illegal activities of Alfanta.

After verifying Alfanta’s illegal activities, police then conducted the buy-bust operation.

Conaco said that they arrested the other four persons inside and rescued the three minors because they took into consideration Carlo’s house which they considered as a drug den.

He also said that Alfanta, with the drugs confiscated from him, would be considered as a high value target (HVT)./dbs