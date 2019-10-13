Police seize P2M worth of drugs in Talisay City buy bust

Cebu City, Philippines—The Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) seized at least P2 million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-and-bust operation in Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City, Cebu at around 3 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Arrested during the operation was the target identified as Rogelio Delubio Amion, 43 years old. He was arrested along with four other men who were with him during the operation.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, head of PIB, they found the group in possession of at least 360 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P2,400,000.

Police are still working to determine the identities of the four others nabbed as of this posting. /bmjo