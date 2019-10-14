Running out of monthsary gift ideas? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Gift-giving plays a vital role in keeping a relationship going.

Well, this netizen from Davao City just shared something that brings gift-giving to the next level.

Mutia Ordaniza, 20, shared on her Facebook account the “monthsary” gifts her boyfriend, Jowar Tusan, surprised her with on October 10, 2019.

The gifts he gave were not the usual gifts lovers would give. But it still made quite an impact for its “practicality.”

“It was on our third monthsary when he came to our house bringing all these grocery items as gifts,” says Ordaniza. “At first, I did not believe it. I thought he was joking. But it turns out that he was really serious with his gifts, a box full of grocery items.”

Ordaniza told CDN Digital through Facebook Messenger that she was teary-eyed and at the same time laughing inside because of the unusual gifts her boyfriend gave her.

Her boyfriend of three months actually had a logical explanation.

“He said that if he gives me chocolates or teddy bears, it won’t be of use. Flowers, they just wilt and die, unlike these gifts. They are practical and I can share it with my family,” she said.

He has a valid point.

Among the gifts, Ordaniza said her favorites are the pack of coffee and the pack of their favorite chocolate cake bar.

“He told me to just relax and enjoy the gifts because he told me that I am now his obligation and that he wants to take care of me,” she added.

Well, that’s a good start.

The post quickly caught the attention of the netizens. As of October 14, the post has already reached 3,700 comments, 7,100 reactions, and 11,000 shares. /bmjo