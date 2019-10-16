Crimson Hotels and Resorts offers early Christmas deals with a Crimson Christmas

Manila, 20 September 2019 – Crimson Hotels and Resorts invites guests to celebrate Christmas in Mactan, Boracay and Manila with savings on accommodations, added benefits and a surprise treat when guests book from October 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019 and stay from October 15, 2019 to December 26, 2019.

Travelers can look forward to an exciting Christmas as they choose from any of the Crimson Hotels and Resorts in the Philippines. Guests can opt for the pristine white sands of Boracay, the majestic emerald waters of Mactan Island or an urban escape in Alabang to get surprise treats such as dining credits, AUM Spa treatments and more when guests book at crimsonhotel.com using promo code Christmas.

For those looking for adventure and relaxation, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan offers a six-hectare sprawling sanctuary bounded by shimmering emerald waters, ivory sand and tall, rustling palms. The property is located at Cebu’s stunning Mactan Island and just a 20-minute drive from the international airport. Guest can enjoy a resort designed for romantic getaways, family vacations or those who just want to enjoy laidback tropical elegance. To enjoy 10% savings and added benefits at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, guests can visit crimsonhotel.com/mactan and use the promo code CHRISTMAS.

If guests opt for a more secluded destination, Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is situated in the one of the world’s best beaches and Boracay island’s most exclusive location, Station Zero, it boasts a private and undisturbed white sand beach with mystic clear waters. Guests will be transported via a speed boat for a truly VIP experience, setting the mood for a luxurious stay in our 192 rooms with a mix of Villas, Suites and Deluxe accommodations. To get Crimson Resort and Spa accommodations with rates starting at P13,500 net, guests may book directly at crimsonhotel.com/Boracay using the promo code CHRISTMAS.

To those who want a quick getaway in the South of Manila, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila is offering room accommodations for A Crimson Christmas with room rates starting at Php 6,200 net when using the promo code CHRISTMAS at crimsonhotel.com/manila. Guests can enjoy the hotel facilities such as the swimming pool overlooking the city, a health club, the club lounge which serves all-day snacks and cocktails exclusive to rooms with Club Lounge access and more.